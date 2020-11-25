G Bogdanovic joins Hawks as Kings decline to match offer

Restricted free agent guard Bogdan Bogdanovic joined the Hawks on Tuesday when his former team, the Sacramento Kings, declined to match Atlanta's offer sheet.

According to multiple media outlets, the sharpshooter received a four-year, $72 million contract. The Hawks confirmed that they completed the signing but declined to divulge the terms.

Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement, "Bogdan has a great feel for the game, and we expect him to be a great fit for us with his high-level offensive skill set, experience and toughness. It's no secret that one of our biggest areas of focus in free agency was adding shooting and quality depth. With Bogdan as part of our incoming group, we feel those are now areas of strength."

Bogdanovic tweeted, "Thank you so much @SacramentoKings for welcoming me with so much love to start my NBA career. Thank you for allowing me to be myself and giving me the opportunity to follow my dreams!!! Thank you to the fans and the city for welcoming me, and supporting me the whole time!!

"I'm going to miss all my friends, teammates and one of the best fan bases in NBA!!! Thank you, your guy Bogi."

Last week, it appeared Bogdanovic was heading to the Milwaukee Bucks in a deal that would have sent guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento. The trade was contingent on Bogdanovic signing a deal with the Bucks.

The Sacramento Bee, however, reported last Wednesday that, according to a source, there "was never" a pending sign-and-trade deal with the Bucks involving Bogdanovic. On Thursday, USA Today reported the NBA was investigating whether the prospective deal violated the league's anti-tampering rules.

Bogdanovic, a 28-year-old Serbian, averaged 15.1 points in 61 games (28 starts) for the Kings last season. He shot 37.2 percent from 3-point range on a career-high 7.2 3-point attempts per game.

The Hawks have been active in free agency, agreeing to deals with point guard Rajon Rondo, guard Kris Dunn and swingman Danilo Gallinari.

