WASHINGTON/DUBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Finance officials from the Group of 20 countries on Saturday called for wide participation by bilateral creditors to implement a debt freeze initiative for the world's poorest countries.

All official bilateral creditors should adhere to the debt suspension initiative "fully and in a transparent manner", they said in a joint statement.

