KYIV, Oct 29 (Reuters) - G7 ambassadors on Thursday expressed concern after recent rulings by Ukraine's Constitutional Court to abolish some anti-corruption laws.

"We stand with the Ukrainian people as they continue to fight to realise their aspiration of a prosperous and democratic Ukraine," they said on Twitter.

"Too much progress has been made, Ukraine must not go back to the past." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; editing by Jason Neely)