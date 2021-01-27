G7 calls for peaceful Navalny protesters to be released by Russia

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Foreign ministers from the G7 called on Russia to release protesters detained on Saturday following the arrest of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

"We are...deeply concerned by the detention of thousands of peaceful protesters and journalists, and call upon Russia to adhere to its national and international obligations and release those detained arbitrarily for exercising their right of peaceful assembly," the group of some of the world's richest nations said. (Reporting by Costas Pitas. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)