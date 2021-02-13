G7 committed to supporting economy -Italy finance minister

ROME, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finance ministers from the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations have committed to continuing coordinated action to support the economy, Italian Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri said on Friday.

"G7 ministers confirmed today their common and coordinated commitment to support the recovery and to set the conditions for a sustainable and inclusive growth. The withdrawal of policy support is premature," he wrote on Twitter after an online call with his G7 peers. (Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Angelo Amante)