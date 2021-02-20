G7 leaders talked about human rights in China and the need to be coordinated on this issue - PM Trudeau

OTTAWA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders talked about the human rights situation in China during a virtual summit on Friday and the need to work together on the issue, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We need to move forward - not just as a country but as a world - on recognizing the human rights violations that are going on in China," Trudeau told reporters.

"This morning, at our G7 call, we talked about China, we talked about this issue. We talked about the need to be coordinated on our way forward." (Reporting by David Ljunggren )