Galeries Lafayette CEO says coronavirus crisis could halve 2020 revenue

20 Nov 2020 / 15:58 H.

    PARIS, Nov 20 (Reuters) - French high-end department store chain Galeries Lafayette, which expects the coronavirus pandemic to halve its revenue this year, fears foreign tourist flows may not be back to pre-crisis levels before 2024, its chief executive said on Friday.

    "This year our revenue will be cut in half. 2020 will be difficult, 2021 also. We should return to break-even in 2022," CEO Nicolas Houze told BFM Business radio.

    Retailers, and notably those who depend heavily on tourists, have been hit hard by government-enforced lockdowns to curb the virus and restrictions on international travel. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Jason Neely)

