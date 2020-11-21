Gallinari reportedly leaves Thunder for Hawks

Danilo Gallinari reportedly is moving on after one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder, finalizing a three-year, $61.5 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, according to ESPN and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The 32-year-old will bring veteran experience and long-ball shooting prowess to a Hawks team that finished dead last in the league in 3-point success rate (33.3 percent) en route to a 20-47 campaign.

Gallinari, an unrestricted free agent, shot 43.8 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from 3-point range last season while helping the Thunder finish fifth in the Western Conference at 44-28. He averaged 18.7 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

In 12 NBA seasons spent with the New York Knicks (three seasons), Denver Nuggets (six), Los Angeles Clippers (two) and Oklahoma City, he has been traded three times and is averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

