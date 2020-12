BRUSSELS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union still need to bridge "quite substantial" gaps in their trade talks, an EU diplomat said on Thursday, expressing scepticism that a new partnership agreement could come together imminently.

"We are not hours away from a deal, what we still need to agree is quite substantial," said the person, speaking on condition of anonymity. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; editing by Kate Abnett)