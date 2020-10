DUBAI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - An explosion caused by leaking gas flattened a building in southwest Iran on Sunday, killing at least two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Video from the site of the expolosion in the city of Ahvaz, capital of oil-rich Khuzestan province, showed rescue teams looking for survivors in the rubble of the two-storey residential building located near a market place. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)