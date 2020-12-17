Genius Media, The Nation sue Google in advertising antitrust lawsuit

By Paresh Dave

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 16 (Reuters) - Online publishers including Genius Media Group and news website The Nation alleged in a lawsuit seeking class-action status on Wednesday that Alphabet Inc's Google has unlawfully stifled advertising competition, hurting their businesses.

The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, resembles an antitrust complaint filed earlier in the day by Texas and nine other U.S. states against Google. (Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Tom Hogue)