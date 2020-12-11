George signs max $226M deal to stay with Clippers

Perennial All-Star guard/forward Paul George has signed a maximum contract extension reportedly worth up to $226 million to stay with the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced Thursday.

The Clippers are adding four years and $190 million onto George's current deal, which guarantees him $35.4 million for the 2020-21 NBA season, ESPN reported.

The team did not release terms.

George, 30, is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA selection.

"This is an important moment for our franchise and our fans, to secure a long-term commitment from one of the premier two-way players in the NBA," Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank said in a statement. "We're delighted by Paul's pride in representing Clippers fans, honored that he trusts the organization with this chapter of his career, and share in his relentless pursuit of championships."

George, a California native, was acquired by the Clippers in July 2019 and he averaged 21.5 points per game in his debut season, which was delayed after the forward had offseason surgery on both shoulders. George missed the first 10 games of the 2019-20 season and played in 48 overall, a season truncated by the coronavirus pandemic.

"As a kid growing up in Southern California, I always dreamed of playing in Los Angeles, where my friends and family could come watch me play," George said in the statement. "I am proud to call this my home and look forward to doing my part in helping make the team a tremendous success -- both on and off the court -- in the years ahead."

George was an MVP finalist in the 2018-19 season when he established career-best averages of 28.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals while sinking a career-high 292 3-pointers in 77 games. He also matched his career high of 4.1 assists per game.

"Paul is one of the best and most versatile players in the league, and he has been for about a decade," Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said in the statement. "He can play on or off the ball. He can score in a variety of different ways. And he can guard almost every position on the court. His skill and leadership will be integral to everything we do for many years to come. I'm thrilled we can continue to build with PG."

Paul averages 20.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists for his career, which started in Indiana in 2010. The Pacers selected George 10th overall in the 2010 draft out of Fresno State.

George is one of four active players in the NBA with at least 13,000 points, 4,000 rebounds, 2,000 assists and 1,500 3-pointers. George has been named to the All-Defensive Team four times and was the 2012-13 Most Improved Player.

