German air ambulance lands in Russia seeking to collect Kremlin critic Navalny - flight data

MOSCOW, Aug 21 (Reuters) - A German air ambulance thought to have been sent to collect stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny from a hospital in Siberia and take him for treatment in Germany has landed in the Siberian city of Omsk, flight tracking data showed on Friday.

Doctors have said his condition is still too unstable for him to travel, but Navalny's allies have accused authorities of trying to thwart his medical evacuation, a decision they say placed his life in mortal danger. (Reporting by Rinat Sagdiev; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alex Richardson)