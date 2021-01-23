German CDU confirms Laschet as new leader in postal ballot

BERLIN, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Germany's Christian Democrats confirmed centrist Armin Laschet as their new party leader on Friday after a postal ballot, which was required to legally uphold his election by delegates in a digital vote on Saturday.

Laschet, premier of Germany's most populous state, won 83.35% of the valid postal votes cast by 1,001 delegates, the CDU said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel, Europe's predominant politician and a consistent winner with German voters since taking office in 2005, has said she will not run for chancellor again in September's federal election.

Since she stepped down as CDU leader in December 2018, the party has struggled to find a suitable successor. (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)