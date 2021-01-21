SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL SAYS BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN WE CAN ONLY EXPECT TO AGREE ON EVERYTHING

21 Jan 2021 / 18:34 H.

    GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL SAYS BUT THAT DOESN'T MEAN WE CAN ONLY EXPECT TO AGREE ON EVERYTHING

    Did you like this article?

    email blast