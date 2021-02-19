SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL SAYS MULTILATERALISM STRENGTHENED BY BIDEN TAKING OFFICE IN U.S.

19 Feb 2021 / 23:38 H.

    GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERKEL SAYS MULTILATERALISM STRENGTHENED BY BIDEN TAKING OFFICE IN U.S.

    Did you like this article?

    email blast