German coalition agrees to extend corona relief for economy

BERLIN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - German coalition parties agreed on Tuesday to extend measures to counter the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, such as prolonging short-time work subsidies, leader of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer said.

After some seven hours of talks, Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives and their Social Democrat (SPD) coalition partners also reached agreement on extending bridging aid for small and mid-sized companies.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Sandra Maler)