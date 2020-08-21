SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

German doctors granted access to Putin critic Navalny-chief of staff

21 Aug 2020 / 20:30 H.

    BERLIN, Aug 21 (Reuters) - German doctors sent to Omsk to fly stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment have finally been given access to him, his chief of staff said on Friday.

    "This is a positive sign that this decision that he is not transportable, not allowed to board this aircraft, might be reversed," Leonid Volkov told reporters at a news conference organised by Berlin-based rights group the Cinema for Peace Foundation.

    The team of doctors specialised in treating coma patients left Germany on Thursday evening to bring him back to Berlin where the Charite hospital has agreed to accept him as a patient. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Thomas Escritt)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast