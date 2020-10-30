SEARCH
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER SAYS CORONAVIRUS SPREAD IS ACCELERATING SO WE MUST TAKE DRASTIC MEASURES

30 Oct 2020 / 19:13 H.

