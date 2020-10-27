SEARCH
GERMAN FINANCE MINISTER SCHOLZ SAYS DRAMATIC INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IS VERY WORRYING

27 Oct 2020 / 18:06 H.

