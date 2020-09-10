SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN FOOD AND AGRICULTURE MINISTRY SAYS HAS SUSPECTED CASE OF AFRICAN SWINE FEVER IN BRANDENBURG

10 Sep 2020 / 03:01 H.

    GERMAN FOOD AND AGRICULTURE MINISTRY SAYS HAS SUSPECTED CASE OF AFRICAN SWINE FEVER IN BRANDENBURG

    Did you like this article?

    email blast