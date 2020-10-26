SEARCH
GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS SAYS ERDOGAN'S PERSONAL ATTACKS AGAINST MACRON MARK A NEW LOW

26 Oct 2020 / 18:06 H.

