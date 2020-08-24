German foreign minister to discuss east Med row Tuesday - ministry

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas is planning to discuss the natural gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean Sea in Athens and Ankara on Tuesday, a ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Germany regrets Turkey's decision to extend the activities of an exploration ship, the spokesman added at the regular government news conference.

Tensions between NATO members Greece and Turkey have risen after Turkey sent the Oruc Reis survey vessel, escorted by warships, to map out possible oil and gas drilling in territory over which both countries claim jurisdiction. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Riham Alkousaa)