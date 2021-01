BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The German government of Chancellor Angela Merkel and state leaders on Tuesday agreed to extend the country's lockdown until Feb. 14 to fight the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, sources told Reuters.

They also agreed to mandate medical masks for passengers of public transport, the sources added. (Reporting by Holger Hansen and Andreas Rinke; writing by Thomas Seythal; editing by Kirsti Knolle)