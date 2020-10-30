SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN GOVT SEES 2020 GDP DECLINE OF 5.5% (PVS -5.8%)

30 Oct 2020 / 17:03 H.

    GERMAN GOVT SEES 2020 GDP DECLINE OF 5.5% (PVS -5.8%)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast