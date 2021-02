BERLIN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - German Health Minister Jens Spahn said entry bans on travellers from the Czech Republic and Austria's Tyrol region from Feb. 14 were necessary to prevent the spread of new variants of the coronavirus.

"They are unavoidable for a certain period of time to prevent the spread of dangerous virus variants," Spahn told a weekly news conference.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley, editing by Kirsti Knolle)