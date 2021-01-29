SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER SAYS WE WILL ALSO ORDER MORE COVID-19 VACCINE FROM MODERNA

29 Jan 2021 / 18:15 H.

    GERMAN HEALTH MINISTER SAYS WE WILL ALSO ORDER MORE COVID-19 VACCINE FROM MODERNA

    Did you like this article?

    email blast