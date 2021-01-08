SEARCH
GERMAN HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS GERMANY IS EXPECTING AT LEAST 90 MLN DOSES OF BIONTECH VACCINE IN 2021

08 Jan 2021 / 18:51 H.

    GERMAN HEALTH MINISTRY SAYS GERMANY IS EXPECTING AT LEAST 90 MLN DOSES OF BIONTECH VACCINE IN 2021

