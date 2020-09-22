SEARCH
GERMAN LABS ASSOCIATION ALM SAYS 965,363 COVIV-19 PCR TESTS CONDUCTED LAST WEEK, DECREASE OF 5% W/W

22 Sep 2020 / 19:04 H.

