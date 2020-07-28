SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN LABS ASSOCIATION ALM SAYS CORONAVIRUS TESTING CAPACITY CURRENTLY AT 967,400 PER WEEK

28 Jul 2020 / 19:07 H.

    GERMAN LABS ASSOCIATION ALM SAYS CORONAVIRUS TESTING CAPACITY CURRENTLY AT 967,400 PER WEEK

    Did you like this article?

    email blast