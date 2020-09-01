SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

GERMAN LABS ASSOCIATION ALM SAYS CORONAVIRUS TESTING POSITIVE RATE DECLINES TO 0.7% FROM 0.9%

01 Sep 2020 / 19:18 H.

    GERMAN LABS ASSOCIATION ALM SAYS CORONAVIRUS TESTING POSITIVE RATE DECLINES TO 0.7% FROM 0.9%

    Did you like this article?

    email blast