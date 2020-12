BERLIN, Dec 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of the 16 federal states will discuss new anti-pandemic measures on Sunday, the government of the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Friday.

It added that a "hard lockdown" until at least Jan. 10 was necessary in the state to bring down the number of infections. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Jon Boyle)