German synagogue shooter faces life in prison

BERLIN, July 20 (Reuters) - A man suspected of attacking a synagogue in eastern Germany and killing two people during a shooting rampage outside the house of worship faces life in prison, prosecutors said on Monday.

The suspect, identified as Stephan B., is accused of murder on two counts and attempted murder in nine cases, prosecutors told reporters ahead of the trial which is scheduled to start on Tuesday.

The prosecutors added that the suspect had confessed to the crimes during their investigations.

The anti-Semitic gunman last October opened fire outside the synagogue in the city of Halle on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish year.

After failing to enter the synagogue, he fatally shot a woman passing by and a man inside a nearby kebab shop. The attacker livestreamed his attack.

Interior Minster Horst Seehofer said in May that the number of anti-Semitic crimes committed in Germany rose by 13% last year, laying the blame on right-wing radicals. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; editing by Jonathan Oatis)