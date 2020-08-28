German, U.S. share belief that NATO is an important alliance - Merkel

BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Germany and the United States share the belief that NATO is an important alliance for security policy, German Chancellor Merkel said on Friday when asked about her outlook for future cooperation with the United States following elections there.

"I will work with any elected President of the United States," she told journalists at a news conference, adding that the two countries were guided by similar values and interests.

"It is natural that there are differences of opinion, but there are also things in common. Especially when it comes to NATO; I believe that we both believe that NATO is an important alliance for security policy, in which Germany participates."

