BERLIN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Germany can afford all the measures agreed to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday, adding it was right that other EU states benefited more from coronavirus aid than Germany.

"(Agreeing on economic relief) is very difficult in a pandemic because you don't know when it will end," Merkel told reporters.

