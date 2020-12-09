Germany could see spring upswing if it suppresses virus now - Altmaier

BERLIN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Germany must be ready to take further tough measures if needed to suppress the new coronavirus and allow a significant economic recovery next year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday.

Germany needs to get the virus case load down to bearable levels in the coming weeks, Altmaier said in an online chat with citizens, adding: "If this is the case, the glass ball tells us that from February/March we will be able to achieve a veritable upswing with economic growth in the order of 2 to 4 percent." (Reporting by Paul Carrel; editing by Thomas Seythal)