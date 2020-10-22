Germany declares Ireland, Switzerland, Poland and most of Austria virus risk regions

BERLIN, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Germany issued travel warnings for Switzerland, Ireland, Poland and most of Austria on Thursday.

Germany warns against unnecessary travel to eight of Austria's nine provinces with only the Carinthia province excluded, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.

Austria last reported 121.4 https://covid19-dashboard.ages.at new cases per 100,000 inhabitants over seven consecutive days, way above the mark of 50 that is seen as critical. (Reporting by Riham Alkoussa, editing by Kirsti Knolle)