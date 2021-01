BERLIN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers agreed on Tuesday to extend a lockdown for most shops and schools until Feb. 14 as part of a package of steps to try to rein in the coronavirus, a draft document showed.

Also, companies must allow employees to work from home until March 15 where possible, the document showed. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Paul Carrel)