Germany eyes extension of major events ban until Dec. 31 - draft document

27 Aug 2020 / 15:38 H.

    BERLIN, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Germany may extend a ban on major events until the end of the year as part of a package of measures to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, a draft document showed, ahead of a meeting of German Chancellor Angela Merkel with state leaders.

    The proposal also includes a limit on private gatherings to 50 people and a minimum fine of 50 euros ($59.12) for failing to wear a mask where it is mandatory.

    ($1 = 0.8457 euros) (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

