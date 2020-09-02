Germany has evidence Putin critic Navalny was poisoned with Novichok

BERLIN, Sept 2 (Reuters) - A comatose critic of Russian President Vladmir Putin being treated in a Berlin hospital was poisoned with a nerve agent of the Novichok family, a German government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Toxology tests of blood samples from Alexei Navalny conducted at a German military laboratory produced "unequivocal evidence" that the Russian opposition critic was poisoned with Novichok, Steffen Seibert said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Paul Carrel)