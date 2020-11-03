Germany has sufficient ICU beds, says association

BERLIN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Germany has a sufficient number of intensive care beds to cope with a surge in coronavirus cases, the head of Germany's DIVI association for intensive/emergency medicine said on Tuesday, adding coronavirus and non-coronavirus patients could be cared for.

The Vice President of the Robert Koch Institute, Germany's leading authority on the coronavirus, said the R-value should be at 0.7 or lower for a while for the situation to be under control. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Adair Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Thomas Seythal)