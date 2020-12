BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Germany's health minister said on Tuesday he hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will get European Union approval before Christmas and that first inoculations can start before the end of the year.

Jens Spahn also confirmed the goal of a joint European Union approval. "We want a regular approval, not an emergency approval," he said at a press conference. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Thomas Escritt)