Germany issues travel warning for Paris, Cote d'Azur regions

BERLIN, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Germany has issued a travel warning for Paris and the French Cote d'Azur region due to rising coronavirus infections there, the foreign ministry in Berlin said late on Monday.

The foreign ministry said it was warning against unnecessary tourist trips to the Ile-de-France region, which includes the French capital, and the southern region of Provence-Alpes-Cote-d'Azur, which includes Marseille and Nice, due to the high number of infections. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Sandra Maler)