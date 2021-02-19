Germany must ease lockdown measures with caution - health minister

BERLIN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Falling coronavirus infections and a steady rise in vaccinations mean lifting lockdown measures in Germany is possible, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Friday, urging caution given that a more infectious variant had been identified.

"There are rising demands to end the lockdown and this is possible but we need to be careful in order not to jeopardize our achievements," Spahn told a news conference. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Caroline Copley Editingy by Michael Nienaber,)