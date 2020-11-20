Germany must reduce infection rates among young people - chief of staff

BERLIN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Germany must do more to reduce high COVID-19 infection rates among teenagers and young adults but wants to keep its schools open, Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff was quoted as saying by the RND newspaper group on Friday.

"They contribute significantly to the spread of the infection," Helge Braun said, adding that everything possible must be done especially in secondary schools to comply with distancing rules.

Braun said Merkel will talk with state prime ministers about the issue next week. (Reporting by Thomas Seythal and Veronica Snoj; Editing by Hugh Lawson)