Germany proposes putting Lukashenko on a new EU sanctions list

BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko should be part of a new sanctions list by the European Union, Germany's foreign minister Heiko Maas said on Monday before meeting his European counterparts in Luxembourg.

"We have to acknowledge that since our last meeting nothing has improved. The Lukashenko regime continues to exercise violence, we still see arrests of peaceful demonstrators," Maas said. "I proposed to pave the way for another sanctions package, and Lukashenko should be one of the people on this sanctions list." (Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Maria Sheahan)