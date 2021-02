Feb 5 (Reuters) - Germany is likely to extend its COVID-19 lockdown for another two weeks, Bloomberg reported https://bloom.bg/2MCO9dE on Friday, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Officials in Berlin have concluded that it's too early to lift the restrictions even though the number of infections are declining, the report added.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru, Editing by Franklin Paul)