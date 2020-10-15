SEARCH
GERMANY'S MAAS SAYS TURKEY'S RENEWED PROVOCATION IN THE EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN IS VERY ANNOYING

15 Oct 2020 / 18:03 H.

