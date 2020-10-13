Germany's Merkel concerned by rising coronavirus cases across EU

BERLIN, Oct 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she was concerned by rising coronavirus cases across Europe.

"I am watching with great concern the renewed increase in infection numbers in almost every part of Europe. And I must say the situation continues to be serious," Merkel said during a debate on the German presidency of the European Union at the bloc's Committee of the Regions.

"We mustn't throw away what we achieved via restrictions over the past months. These restrictions haven't been easy for any of us," she added. "Many have lost their lives. And that makes it all the more important that we make sure that a further lockdown won't be needed." (Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt)