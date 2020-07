BERLIN, July 15 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed implementing the Minsk agreement to peacefully solve the conflict in eastern Ukraine in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, her spokesman Steffen Seibert said.

Merkel and Putin also talked about the arms embargo against Iran and the current situation in Libya, Seibert said. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Michelle Martin)